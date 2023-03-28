Last week’s announcement that a manufacturer of roll-up metal doors expected to start operating out of the old Sears building on Versailles Road earlier this year has decided to take its business elsewhere is an economic development blow to Frankfort and Franklin County. News that SteelBlue, based out of Pittsburgh, was taking its $17.7 million investment and 146 full-time jobs over the next decade to Georgetown broke at Tuesday’s Kentucky Capital Development Corp. monthly meeting.
Roughly 1½ years ago the sheet metal manufacturer expressed interest in setting up a showroom and assembly plant at the 55,000-square-foot former Genesco shoe factory at 301 Hickory Drive off Myrtle Avenue after SteelBlue Building Components LLC Chief Operating Officer Gary Brunette saw that the property was available while on a pickleball outing with his family at nearby East Frankfort Park.
However, over the next 12 months the company made a deal with Eastwood Partners LLC, the Lexington-based owner of Eastwood Shopping Center on Versailles Road. In September, Eastwood Partners LLC applied for and received a conditional use permit changing the zoning of the property from planned commercial district (PC) to highway commercial district (HC). Per the agreement, the owners would renovate the space to SteelBlue’s specifications before the company moved into the building in January.
While the property owner was to be remodeling the space, the company moved 65 employees into a temporary facility on Holmes Street and all seemed to be in order until January when SteelBlue learned that Eastwood Partners LLC had not renovated the facility, which is reportedly why the company chose to look outside of Frankfort and Franklin County.
For her part, KCDC President and CEO Terri Bradshaw said she kept in touch with SteelBlue representatives and didn’t know there was an issue with the building renovation until it was too late. Mayor Layne Wilkerson responded that KCDC should have kept closer tabs on both the business and the building owners throughout the process, with Bradshaw countering that to do so “would have been terribly inappropriate.” She also said that KCDC made every effort to keep the company in Frankfort.
Regardless of the reasons behind SteelBlue’s departure before it was ever truly rooted in the community, this is yet one more blemish on this city and county’s already tarnished anti-growth and anti-economic development reputation and leaves a bad taste in our mouths.
