Last week’s announcement that a manufacturer of roll-up metal doors expected to start operating out of the old Sears building on Versailles Road earlier this year has decided to take its business elsewhere is an economic development blow to Frankfort and Franklin County. News that SteelBlue, based out of Pittsburgh, was taking its $17.7 million investment and 146 full-time jobs over the next decade to Georgetown broke at Tuesday’s Kentucky Capital Development Corp. monthly meeting.

Roughly 1½ years ago the sheet metal manufacturer expressed interest in setting up a showroom and assembly plant at the 55,000-square-foot former Genesco shoe factory at 301 Hickory Drive off Myrtle Avenue after SteelBlue Building Components LLC Chief Operating Officer Gary Brunette saw that the property was available while on a pickleball outing with his family at nearby East Frankfort Park.

