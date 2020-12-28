We’d be remiss to close the books on 2020 without extending heartfelt appreciation to you — our readers and advertisers — for your loyalty and support during a year that was as challenging to our business as any in more than a century of continuous publication.
COVID-19’s disruption of small businesses — whose advertising dollars account for well over half of our newspaper’s operating revenue — was particularly untimely for a print-centric business model that is still finding its way forward in a digital world.
We’re blessed that many of our advertisers continued to market their businesses and organizations throughout the pandemic and recognized the value of a marketing partner that reaches 4 out of 5 Franklin County adults each week in print or online.
Those strong audience numbers are a tribute to our team of talented journalists and to you, our loyal readers, who have many choices these days of ways to consume news and information.
Perhaps a silver lining of restrictions on people’s freedom of movement during the various stages of virus-related shutdown was a growing appreciation for our digital offerings, which soared in popularity during 2020 as people stayed at home and had more time to spend reading local news. We added hundreds of new digital-only subscribers and thousands of new social media followers and recipients of our email newsletters.
We’re especially appreciative of print loyalists who embraced online news as a substitute for daily print frequency, which was simply unfeasible in a drastically reduced local economy. Watching our longtime print readers get comfortable with news on their computers, tablets and smartphones has been rewarding, as we publish in an information marketplace that will continue to trend digital in the years and decades ahead.
Thanks to the loyalty of our readers and advertisers, to a staff that worked long, hard and sacrificially, and some timely help from the federal government with the Paycheck Protection Program, The State Journal closes out 2020 still standing tall and optimistic about the future.
We wish our community a healthy and prosperous 2021.
