There are two members of the Franklin County Schools board who weren’t elected and aren’t able to vote like the other five, but whose voices are invaluable to district leaders. Seniors Garrett Bourne, of Franklin County High School, and Isabella Curtsinger, of Western Hills, are the first of what FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp hopes will be many student representatives to serve as part of the school board.

Kopp told The State Journal that he had been kicking around the idea for several years. The pair was recommended by administrators and teachers from their respective schools and they bring a student perspective to the board that was previously lacking.

