There are two members of the Franklin County Schools board who weren’t elected and aren’t able to vote like the other five, but whose voices are invaluable to district leaders. Seniors Garrett Bourne, of Franklin County High School, and Isabella Curtsinger, of Western Hills, are the first of what FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp hopes will be many student representatives to serve as part of the school board.
Kopp told The State Journal that he had been kicking around the idea for several years. The pair was recommended by administrators and teachers from their respective schools and they bring a student perspective to the board that was previously lacking.
The superintendent said both students have leadership qualities adding that neither is shy about sharing students’ opinions — “the good, bad and the rest.”
“I really appreciate the input they bring to the meetings, and I know the board does too,” Kopp stated. “I think they give us affirmation of things that are going right in schools, but it also gives them a voice on situations that concern them, and they can share their input.”
It helps that both Bourne and Curtsinger are passionate about advocating for their fellow students. They want to leave their schools better than they found them for future classes of students who will roam the hallways.
“It is an amazing opportunity to have conversations about bettering all Franklin County schools. I appreciate the school board for allowing us to share our opinions and discuss concerns as well as amazing things happening at both schools,” Curtsinger explained.
The superintendent intends to keep student representatives on the school board and will name two new students as replacements next year.
We commend the school board for welcoming student input, allowing these representatives to be a part of something bigger than their schools and look forward to the tradition continuing in the future. And we especially admire Bourne and Curtsinger for having the courage to speak up, being a voice for their peers and helping to improve the lives of all Franklin County students.
