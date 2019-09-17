As a part of something much bigger than themselves, Frankfort-area students will join young people across the globe for a Climate Change Strike at midday Friday to protest business and government inaction on climate change and urge countries to commit to tougher climate targets and faster transitions to renewable energy.
More than 450 climate strikes have been registered across the United States and roughly 2,500 are planned globally, according to 350, a nonprofit group devoted to climate change awareness. Students are hoping to call attention to the climate crisis and have pledged to walk out of school for the strike, which comes three days before the United Nations Climate Action Summit.
Under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, countries agreed to work toward limiting global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels but set their own targets. However, at the time the targets weren’t in line with the goals and countries were expected to ramp up efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions over time. At the upcoming U.N. summit, countries will present new aggressive targets.
Planned from 12:15-1:30 p.m. Friday on the Capitol steps, the local strike was organized by Franklin County High School junior Natalie Dufour and is expected to draw young people from all three local high schools as well as other community members.
“I want decision-makers to care about what is happening to the world," Dufour said. "We need to take action on large and small scales to try to prevent the continuation of climate change. Switching to sustainable energy, preserving natural places, reducing carbon emissions and decreasing pollution are a few of the changes I want to see implemented.”
While the climate strikes alone won’t solve global problems, we believe the solidarity at what is expected to be one of the largest environmental protests in history will demonstrate that future generations understand the urgency of the climate crisis and want action, not empty promises.
We stand with the youth who are hoping to make a difference locally and globally. We're reminded of the words of Kentucky environmental activist and author Wendell Berry, who is credited with saying, “We must act as a man who knows that the world is not given by his fathers but borrowed from his children.”