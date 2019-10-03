In some way or another, substance abuse affects each and every one of us regardless of sex, race or economic status.
Last week a group of community members from all walks of life gathered at the Just Say Yes: Solutions for Substance Abuse Prevention summit to discuss addiction research and ways to curb youth drug abuse.
Yes Arts, an organization whose mission is to utilize the power of the community and the arts to disrupt the cycle of addiction, brought together educators, elected leaders, parents and others stakeholders for workshops and lectures during the two-day event.
Community members had an opportunity to hear from Harvey Milkman, a professor emeritus of psychology at Metropolitan State University in Denver and expert on addiction and substance use prevention whose Iceland Model dramatically reduced teen substance abuse in that country mainly through high-quality after-school programming that focuses on arts and sports.
It’s an idea Yes Arts Executive Director Amelia Berry wants to implement in Frankfort, which is why she asked Milkman to speak. As a board member of Frankfort Independent Schools and at community events, Berry said she is constantly asked why there aren’t more activities for kids outside of school.
“My gut feeling that kind of gave me the audacity to invite him here for this depth of work is my feeling that our community has been crying out for this,” she told a State Journal reporter.
We agree and along with the organizers realize that substance abuse is not a problem that can be solved overnight. Nor is it an issue that a select few can fix. We all have a part to play on the front lines if we truly want to put this epidemic to an end.
Last week’s Just Say Yes: Solutions for Substance Abuse Prevention summit was an excellent starting point. We commend all involved for taking the first step in our local fight against substance abuse.