When Candlelight Weekend kicks off next Thursday, many downtown businesses will be looking to recoup income lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a fiasco last year that led to confusion after some merchants prematurely declared that the event was canceled.
In 2020, then-Mayor Bill May sent a letter directing the city to follow the governor’s coronavirus Red Zone Reduction Recommendations, which led to the cancelation of several festivities including carriage rides, the holiday train exhibit and events that encouraged crowds to congregate.
However, a few downtown businesses incorrectly posted on social media that the entire event was called off the day before it was set to start.
This year’s 41st edition of the long-held tradition is slated for next Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 14.
Candlelight Weekend starts at 5 p.m. next Thursday with Family Night. The lighting of the Old Capitol Christmas tree is planned for 6 p.m. Yes!Arts will have kids' activities in the Visitors Center from 5-8 p.m. and Elsa and Olaf from “Frozen” will be walking around downtown, too. The Kentucky Dance Academy will perform on Broadway at 5 p.m. followed by the Kentucky State University drumline at 5:30 p.m. There will be body painting at the history center from 6-8 p.m. and the KSU Unity Dance Team will have a performance on Broadway at 6:15 p.m. Froggy Radio will be broadcasting live from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and the Lexington Singers will provide music at the Kentucky History Center at 6:30 p.m. The Western Hills band will close out the entertainment at 7 p.m. on Broadway.
Friday’s theme is Shop Frankfort. Starting at 10 a.m. the Illuminations Exhibit will be open at the history center. From 5-8 p.m., art demonstrations and make-and-take craft activities will be available at Silo Ridge Makers Market and a shoppers market inside the Visitors Center. Broadway Clay is offering a clay class for children from 6-8 p.m. while parents shop.
The Candlelight Cocktail Stroll is set for Saturday. Participating downtown businesses include Capital Cellars, Kentucky Coffee Tree Café, Mortimer Bibb’s, Goodwood Brewing, The Brick Alley, The Patio Pub and Trifecta BBQ. Dennis Quaid will take the stage at the Grand Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets are required.
Ice skating at the Franklin County Farmers Market is scheduled from 4-7:30 p.m. next Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
On Sunday, the Grand Theatre will host a pajama party for the showing of “The Polar Express” at 2 p.m. and a Tweed Ride is set for 4 p.m. at the Old Capitol.
Our downtown merchants need our support and we encourage residents to get a jump on holiday buying by shopping local this holiday season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.