It’s becoming a regular occurrence. For the third straight year, the Franklin County High School girls basketball team has punched their ticket to the 2022 Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena.
After starting the first half with 6-for-25 shooting from the field, the Lady Flyers rallied to knock off Lafayette 41-29 Saturday enroute to their third straight 11th Region championship at Eastern Kentucky University. It’s the sixth time in the last eight years that FCHS has advanced to the final round of 16 and will conclude their season on the University of Kentucky campus.
The Lady Generals held a slim one-point halftime lead going into the locker room and it took two quarters for the Lady Flyers to get warmed up, but when they did they blew a tight game wide open.
“We just kind of loosened up a little bit, and our defense was phenomenal. It let us hang around, hang around, and we’ve told our kids, especially the last couple weeks, we’ve got to hang our hat on that,” explained Franklin County coach Joey Thacker.
If there are still any skeptics about Thacker’s coaching ability — and there shouldn't be — consider this: the Lady Flyers made it to the Sweet Sixteen this season without the 2021 Miss Kentucky Basketball Brooklynn Miles, who had been a mainstay with the program since her middle school days and graduated last year. She is currently on the University of Tennessee roster.
Thacker knows how to make the most of the talent he’s got. When Saturday’s championship game was on the line, he called on senior post player Patience Laster to take over in third quarter. And, boy, did she respond — scoring five straight points midway through the third quarter to knot the score at 21 apiece.
“When the game was close and they started getting off to a good start and we were down, I just knew I had to step up,” Laster, who finished with a double-double — 11 points and 11 rebounds — and was named tournament MVP, told The State Journal after the game.
Thacker expects another dogfight in the opening round of the Sweet Sixteen on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. when FCHS faces 2nd Region champs Henderson County at Rupp Arena.
“We’ve got to gut it out; it’s not going to be pretty,” Thacker added.
We congratulate the Lady Flyers on another great season. We also encourage Franklin County residents to wear blue and gold in support of the team on Wednesday and make the trip to Lexington to cheer them on as they represent our county in the state tournament.
