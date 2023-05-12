Oftentimes in this space, we air our grievances with those elected to serve in local and state government. This, however, is not one of those times. Today, we applaud the city commission for reversing a decision that limited Saturday parking downtown to two hours.
During the citizen comment period at Monday’s meeting, two Frankfort residents — Anna Whites and Lucas Stone — voiced concerns about the implementation of new parking regulations.
Whites, a local attorney who spoke on behalf of her daughter’s dance business, said that when the studio realized a recent show at the Grand Theatre would last over two hours they reached out for an exception to the rule, but were denied. As a result, several parents of dancers received parking citations.
“We requested those be waived, because we don’t think we should penalize businesses who come in for a one-time show. This is a very unusual thing,” she explained.
Stone noted that the two-hour parking regulation is problematic for tradesmen like him who have oversized vehicles, heavy loads or multiple tools. He also pointed out the inconvenience of not being able to pay a ticket in person.
“The tickets appear to be totally at the discretion of the people walking the beat. If you get a ticket in that circumstance, you have no way to contest it,” he added.
Stone’s comment prompted Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge to question the parking operator’s ticketing methodology. She relayed that she sustained a broken leg during Saturday’s Downtown Derby Celebration, left her vehicle parked for more than two hours and didn’t receive a citation.
She filed a motion to suspend Saturday parking enforcement, which was seconded by Commissioner Kyle Thompson, who said, “We’ve gone years with haphazard ticketing and no real enforcement mechanism. And I think this is something that we saw immediately and we need to fix.”
Mayor Layne Wilkerson cast the tie-breaker in a 3-2 decision after Commissioners Leesa Unger and Kelly May voted against the suspension until the findings of the next meeting of the city’s parking committee are released.
Sometimes correcting an error is more difficult than admitting you made one, which is why we commend city leaders for acknowledging that Saturday parking enforcement isn’t a viable option for our community and suspending the practice.
