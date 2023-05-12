Oftentimes in this space, we air our grievances with those elected to serve in local and state government. This, however, is not one of those times. Today, we applaud the city commission for reversing a decision that limited Saturday parking downtown to two hours.

During the citizen comment period at Monday’s meeting, two Frankfort residents — Anna Whites and Lucas Stone — voiced concerns about the implementation of new parking regulations.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription