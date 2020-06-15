It’s hard to believe that it was just a week ago that we used this space to advocate for the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue from the Capitol rotunda.
On Friday, the state Historic Properties Advisory Commission met at the urging of Gov. Andy Beshear and voted 11-1 to relocate the divisive symbol of the only Confederate president to the Jefferson Davis Historic Site in his birthplace of Fairview, which borders on Christian and Todd counties in Southern Kentucky.
By Saturday evening the statue was off its pedestal and being carted to a waiting flatbed semi-truck to be put in storage until it can be transported to the park that bears his name.
Once the statue was removed workers discovered two artifacts in what is believed to be a sort of time capsule inside the base it sat on. One was an empty bottle of Glenmore Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey with what appears to be a note inside. The enclosed message was turned over to preservationists after concerns about air exposure degrading the note and getting it out in one piece arose.
And, in an ironic twist of fate — considering this newspaper supported the statue’s removal — the second item uncovered was the front page of The State Journal dated Oct. 20, 1936, presumably the day the statue was placed in the Capitol.
Many have speculated that perhaps crews were “drinking on the job” during the installation of the Jefferson Davis statue more than 83 years ago. And while we never may know, we’d like to believe they were enjoying a nip while reading that day’s headlines. Either way we are delighted to be a part of history.
To carry on the tradition, we encourage state officials to consider including our front page and bottle of local bourbon in the base of whichever statue is chosen as its replacement.
Now that the Jefferson Davis statue has been evicted, the Capitol “no longer houses a symbol of division,” Beshear said.
“Now, every child who walks into their Capitol feels welcome,” he said, adding that change is possible and together we can make it happen.
We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.
