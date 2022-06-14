This week — in conjunction with Juneteenth — there are several opportunities to learn about, explore and celebrate the African American experience in Frankfort and we encourage our community members to take part.
On Thursday at 5 p.m., the city will host an African American Historic Context Public Presentation in the Paul Sawyier Public Library River Room.
Through a certified local government grant obtained from the Kentucky Heritage Council the city is developing a historic context report relating to its African American history and heritage. The report will include a reconnaissance survey of buildings, sites, objects, potential districts and cultural landscapes associated with that history.
“The purpose is to assist with telling a more complete story of the significance of things in our midst and to help with the planning for their long-term preservation,” Vicki Birenberg, the city’s historic preservation officer, told The State Journal, adding that Thursday’s presentation is the final in-person event before the report is released.
From Friday through Monday, Focus on Race Relations-Frankfort will host its first three-day event to commemorate Juneteenth, which is short for June 19 and marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and ensure that enslaved people were freed — 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. The day honors the end of slavery in the U.S. and is widely considered to be the longest-running African American holiday in the country.
The celebration kicks off on Friday with a 5K race planned for 6 p.m. at Lakeview Park. The “Freedom Trail” course will be marked with signage depicting racial incidents from 1619 to the present day. After the final competitor crosses the finish line, visitors will be invited to walk the course to view the signage containing historic racial events. To register for the race, visit www.runsignup.com.
Start Saturday with a county-wide scavenger hunt and family fun event at 10 a.m. at Lakeview Park. Keith McGill will give an interactive performance called “What is Juneteenth?” and lead youth activities at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. at Josephine Sculpture Park and a race relations forum is slated at 5:30 p.m. at the Old Capitol. Following the performance, a free showing of the movie “I Am Not Your Negro” will take place at 8:30 p.m. at the Grand Theatre in downtown Frankfort.
An old-time community picnic is slated for 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the lawn behind the Capitol. Darryl Van Leer will perform a reenactment of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous speeches.
At 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Leer will also reenact King’s famous speeches during an event reflecting on the perspectives of the Juneteenth holiday in the River Room at the Paul Sawyier Public Library.
For more information, visit www.focusonracerelations.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.