This week — in conjunction with Juneteenth — there are several opportunities to learn about, explore and celebrate the African American experience in Frankfort and we encourage our community members to take part.

On Thursday at 5 p.m., the city will host an African American Historic Context Public Presentation in the Paul Sawyier Public Library River Room.

Through a certified local government grant obtained from the Kentucky Heritage Council the city is developing a historic context report relating to its African American history and heritage. The report will include a reconnaissance survey of buildings, sites, objects, potential districts and cultural landscapes associated with that history.

“The purpose is to assist with telling a more complete story of the significance of things in our midst and to help with the planning for their long-term preservation,” Vicki Birenberg, the city’s historic preservation officer, told The State Journal, adding that Thursday’s presentation is the final in-person event before the report is released.

From Friday through Monday, Focus on Race Relations-Frankfort will host its first three-day event to commemorate Juneteenth, which is short for June 19 and marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and ensure that enslaved people were freed — 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. The day honors the end of slavery in the U.S. and is widely considered to be the longest-running African American holiday in the country.

The celebration kicks off on Friday with a 5K race planned for 6 p.m. at Lakeview Park. The “Freedom Trail” course will be marked with signage depicting racial incidents from 1619 to the present day. After the final competitor crosses the finish line, visitors will be invited to walk the course to view the signage containing historic racial events. To register for the race, visit www.runsignup.com.

Start Saturday with a county-wide scavenger hunt and family fun event at 10 a.m. at Lakeview Park. Keith McGill will give an interactive performance called “What is Juneteenth?” and lead youth activities at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. at Josephine Sculpture Park and a race relations forum is slated at 5:30 p.m. at the Old Capitol. Following the performance, a free showing of the movie “I Am Not Your Negro” will take place at 8:30 p.m. at the Grand Theatre in downtown Frankfort.

An old-time community picnic is slated for 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the lawn behind the Capitol. Darryl Van Leer will perform a reenactment of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous speeches.

At 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Leer will also reenact King’s famous speeches during an event reflecting on the perspectives of the Juneteenth holiday in the River Room at the Paul Sawyier Public Library.

For more information, visit www.focusonracerelations.org

