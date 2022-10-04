Seeing as Frankfort is 53 miles away from Richmond, State Journal readers may not have heard about the 51-year-old Madison County man who was sentenced Sept. 22 to 240 months in federal prison on production of child pornography charges. It’s a case that begs a frank conversation with children about online predators.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove sentenced Scotty Dale Johnson, of Richmond, to 240 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to production of child pornography.
Court records indicate that Johnson created a Snapchat account pretending to be a teenage girl. He used that account to friend teenage boys — some of whom he knew in real life and some he met online — and engaged in sexual chatting.
One victim “was persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced to send sexually explicit images of himself, via Snapchat, believing he was corresponding with a female teenager,” according to court documents. Eventually, the victim became suspicious that the account was fraudulent and reported it to law enforcement.
Investigators found that Johnson was communicating with more than 1,000 people, including several minor males. He reportedly admitted to persuading, enticing and coercing at least eight minor victims to produce sexually explicit images.
“Sadly, this case serves as a stark reminder of the serious risks minors face when online,” said U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Carlton S. Shier IV, who added that Johnson’s “disgraceful conduct involved both predatory deception and sexual exploitation of a minor.”
Per federal law, Johnson is required to serve 85% of his prison sentence and will be under probation supervision for the remainder of his life.
This case serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of making children aware of online predators.
• Ask your child who they are communicating with online and encourage them to only communicate with friends they know. Children often do not view their online “friends” as strangers, so it is important to have a conversation with your child about appropriate ways to communicate online with their friends.
• Use parental controls on your child’s devices so that they cannot access certain websites and content.
• Know the passwords to your child’s online accounts, including email and social media.
• Set limits on screen time.
• Establish rules for how, when and where the internet can be used. Suggest that electronic devices are used only in communal areas of the home.
• Ask your child to identify a trusted adult who they can communicate with about online concerns.
