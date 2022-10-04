Seeing as Frankfort is 53 miles away from Richmond, State Journal readers may not have heard about the 51-year-old Madison County man who was sentenced Sept. 22 to 240 months in federal prison on production of child pornography charges. It’s a case that begs a frank conversation with children about online predators.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove sentenced Scotty Dale Johnson, of Richmond, to 240 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to production of child pornography.

