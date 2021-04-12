Last week, the Frankfort Plant Board vote unanimously to award a nearly $7.1 million contract to a Lawrenceburg firm to build a replacement water reservoir in the Tanglewood neighborhood — a project that was once a point of contention and expensive litigation between FPB, the city and the neighborhood association.

Smith Contractors Inc. came in with the lowest bid for the project, which for years had put the municipal utility and neighbors at odds — and in court — over the size of the replacement tanks and aesthetics.

The plant board originally opted for a lower-cost option — a single 7-million-gallon tank to replace the two existing 136-year-old, 4.6-million-gallon tanks. However, when the Tanglewood Neighborhood Association, Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission and, eventually, the City of Frankfort disagreed, FPB sued the city and a long legal battle ensued, risking a catastrophic failure of the current water storage system.

Roughly a year ago, the plant board dropped the suit when the parties found middle ground with the current option — a 6½-million-gallon tank that is less visible and nearly 9½ feet shorter. The compromise spared ratepayers and taxpayers untold legal fees, as the case surely would have been appealed all the way to the Kentucky Supreme Court regardless of which side prevailed in Franklin County Circuit Court.

Great strides have been made between the parties to mend relations and now the reservoir replacement is tentatively scheduled to break ground early next month. However, due to the rising costs of materials, the price tag exceeds the $4.8 million the plant board budgeted for the project over the next two years.

“We took competitive bids and we extended the bidding to get more bids in. I don’t think there’s any reason to think that in delaying it, both from a public safety standpoint and from pricing, that anything will change,” explained FPB Chair John Cubine, who added that the price of plywood has risen from $8 to $32 and some say is headed to $40.

To finance the project, the plant board plans for the electric department to give an internal loan to the water department, according to David Denton, FPB finance director. This internal approach is less costly than issuing bonds to fund construciton.

We are appreciative that the reservoir is no longer being fought over in court and that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

