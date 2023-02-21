It’s not often that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and the Republican-dominated legislature are on the same page, but that is exactly what happened Friday when the governor signed a bill that will lower the state’s individual income tax rate by a half-percentage point from 4½% to 4% starting Jan. 1, 2024.
The passage of House Bill 1, which Beshear said he hopes will provide relief from higher prices, comes on the heels of last year’s reduction of the tax rate from 5% to 4½%. The new measure finalized that cut, according to the Associated Press.
“Things are tough out there. Inflation is real. And while gas prices have come down, a grocery store bill is still way too high,” the governor stated. “And while this issue is temporary, it's still going to last for some time into the foreseeable future, and our people need relief.”
However, not all Democratic lawmakers were convinced that the measure will allow many Kentuckians to reap savings. They pointed to 2022 legislation that extended the state sales tax to more services, which they claimed initiated a new tax burden. Beshear vetoed last year’s bill, but GOP lawmakers overrode the veto.
On Friday, the governor conceded that the tax-cut measure could have “potential long-term repercussions” for funding state services, but justified signing the bill by highlighting the state’s strong economy that has fueled record-setting revenue collections.
Some think Beshear signed HB 1 — the Republicans’ top legislative priority — because of this year’s political climate as he seeks his second term as governor in a primarily red state.
In fact, the governor even garnered praise from one of his toughest critics — the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions.
“… the Bluegrass Institute’s focus is on the policy,” CEO Jim Waters said. “Election year or not, reducing the income tax rate is good policy. It will help grow our commonwealth’s population and prosperity by allowing Kentuckians to keep more of their hard-earned dollars while helping ensure that state government lives within its means.”
Regardless, we believe that this tax-cut legislation has the potential to help the most Kentuckians combat rising consumer costs.
