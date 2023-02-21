It’s not often that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and the Republican-dominated legislature are on the same page, but that is exactly what happened Friday when the governor signed a bill that will lower the state’s individual income tax rate by a half-percentage point from 4½% to 4% starting Jan. 1, 2024.

The passage of House Bill 1, which Beshear said he hopes will provide relief from higher prices, comes on the heels of last year’s reduction of the tax rate from 5% to 4½%. The new measure finalized that cut, according to the Associated Press.

