It is often said that to teach is to learn twice. A handful of Franklin County educators participating in the second annual Teachers Academy did just that earlier this week.
Sponsored by the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce and the Frankfort First Foundation, the two-day event gives teachers and business professionals an opportunity to interact and build relationships during visits to workplaces — both large and small.
Businesses and organizations in various sectors — including B’s Bakery, the Frankfort Plant Board, Jim Beam, Franklin County Fiscal Court, Rebecca Ruth, Capital Plaza Hotel, Art’s Electric, CENTRIA and Franklin County Health Department — hosted the teachers, showing how soft skills and academic content translate into the “real world.”
The program is a win-win for area businesses looking to recruit local talent, as well as for teachers, who gain a clearer understanding of what companies seek in job candidates and can better structure their teaching of the criteria. But, ultimately, the greatest benefit is the preparedness of students entering the workforce.
Partnerships like this, which foster relationships between the business and education sectors, expose students to work environments they may not be familiar with or have access to otherwise.
The program, part of the chamber’s Inspire to Motivate Positive Attitude and Create Talent (IMPACT) initiative, will continue with an Experience Expo scheduled for Oct. 24.
Still in the early planning stages, the event will help students learn about career sectors — including construction, health care, hospitality, manufacturing, professional and public services, transportation, distribution and logistics — through interactive exhibits set up by local businesses. Through hands-on experiences, businesses can teach about their industry and students can take the first steps in planning their future.
We applaud the chamber and the Frankfort First Foundation for planning both the innovative Teachers Academy and the Experience Expo. We also give a shoutout to the educators who participated in this week’s event, especially since it is summer break.
As Benjamin Franklin once said, “Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.”