The rollercoaster ride that proponents and opponents of two proposed text amendments before the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission, which would allow bourbon warehouses to be permitted under conditional use in agriculture zones in both the city and county, have been on took another turn last week when commission members in a narrow 6-5 vote decided to un-table the issue that was tabled pending the completion of the comprehensive plan update at last month’s meeting.
The topic has been hotly contested between concerned residents and Frankfort-based Buffalo Trace Distillery, which has proposed additional bourbon warehousing in the Peaks Mill area.
However, by tabling the issue prior to the public hearing in September the planning commission inadvertently paused the topic for possibly more than a year, as officials believe the comprehensive plan process won’t be completed until the middle of next year — at the earliest.
After that discovery was made, commission members opted to delay reversing its decision until last week’s meeting on the advice of attorney Ed Logan, who serves as counsel for the body. When it was brought up in old business, planning commissioner Bill May made a motion to un-table the matter “just to put things back to square one.”
This drew criticism from some community members in attendance including Peaks Mill resident and local attorney Martha Gray, who chided the commission for lack of transparency.
“You do one thing and everyone thinks we are going down one path, and the next thing you know we hear something else is going on and the interested public is not here,” she stated saying “things keep getting brought up and slid through.”
“Undoing what you did at the last meeting is a big deal. The people relying [on] what you did at the last meeting are not here and have been given no notice,” Gray added.
Commissioner Tim Luscher — one of the six who voted to un-table the matter as well as send it forward to the city commission and fiscal court — also made a motion to add the text amendments to the agenda for the Nov. 10 meeting. The commission will be able to discuss the matter prior to voting, but will not be accepting additional public comments.
While we will refrain from picking sides on the issue, we do believe that all entities involved need to go through the proper steps in the process. After all, it is always better to do it right — regardless of how long it takes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.