The rollercoaster ride that proponents and opponents of two proposed text amendments before the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission, which would allow bourbon warehouses to be permitted under conditional use in agriculture zones in both the city and county, have been on took another turn last week when commission members in a narrow 6-5 vote decided to un-table the issue that was tabled pending the completion of the comprehensive plan update at last month’s meeting.

The topic has been hotly contested between concerned residents and Frankfort-based Buffalo Trace Distillery, which has proposed additional bourbon warehousing in the Peaks Mill area.

