It is not every day that a community comes together to honor the lifetime accomplishments of one of its own. But that is exactly what Frankfort’s three service organizations, state and local officials as well as family and friends plan to do next week for C.M. “Hank” Hancock, a former representative in the Kentucky House, co-founder of the Kentucky River Authority, longtime civic and business leader and tireless advocate for responsible transportation and construction practices.

The special celebration will be held at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Thorn Hill Education Center, 700 Leslie Ave., with a luncheon and program to follow.

