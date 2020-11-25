We will be cheering on the 6-1 Franklin County High School football team Friday night as it seeks revenge against undefeated Central — the only team to beat the Flyers in the past two seasons — in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
When the two teams last met on Oct. 24 the Yellowjackets scored a touchdown with less the 10 seconds remaining in the game to win 18-16 at FCHS. In last year’s second round playoff game played in Versailles due to poor field conditions at Benny Watkins Field, Central won 18-7. County defeated Central in the 2019 regular season matchup in Louisville 14-12.
Regardless of Friday’s outcome, the future is bright for FCHS football — thanks in part to the success of its feeder school. Elkhorn Middle School’s eighth-grade team won the Kentucky Middle School Football Association’s Division I state championship Saturday with a 28-26 victory over Bowling Green at Taylor County High School.
At the start of the season Elks’ coach Phil Smith recognized that he had a special and talented team.
“I knew with the players we had coming in that we could reach the state championship, and we definitely had the potential to win it,” the coach told The State Journal.
Early in the game Elkhorn battled nerves and a few missed assignments that kept Bowling Green in the game. But the EMS defense made adjustments to defend against the opponent’s passing offense and came up with a huge fourth quarter stop on fourth-and-three that sealed the deal and allowed the Elks to run out the clock.
All of Elkhorn’s points — four touchdowns and two two-point conversions — were scored by Kalen Washington. However, football is a team sport, meaning every person has a job to do in order for the team to be successful.
We congratulate Coach Smith and his team — Washington, Elesius (Juice) Robinson, JD Smith, Kaden Campbell, Josh Walton, Hunter Gotshall, Yuraage Woods, Taurean Smith, Brayden Corbin, Caleb Jones, Jeremy Walters, Joseph Turner, James Harris, Cooper Matthews, Austin Marshall, Jacob Ward, Collin Tate, Rylan Gillion, Elijah Samuels, Anthony Urbina-Melendez, Xavier Linton, Tyler Harrod, Adam Gonzalez, Julian Boesche, Jason Semones, John Thomas Sisco, Ben Dunmire, Benjamin Feldman, Trace Miles and Jabari Wood, and seventh-graders Jayquan Crawford, Delano Collins, Shalom Moore, Coen Taylor and Jaden Samuels.
Winning a state championship is quite an achievement. We are proud of you and can’t wait to see what you all accomplish as Flyers.
