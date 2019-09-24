Two seemingly hate-fueled but separate incidents in recent days have spotlighted a dark, ugly underbelly of our community. We are outraged that these events took place here in the capital city, yet we refuse to let them define who we are as a community.
Last Thursday, an African American woman and her young daughter said they returned from grocery shopping to find a racial slur had been written with a black Sharpie on their white vehicle while it was in the parking lot at Kroger in Franklin Square Shopping Center. Police are investigating after identifying a “person of interest” in the case.
Can you imagine how disturbing this must have been for the family involved to know someone had purposely tried to cause them pain with an inexcusable racially motivated comment? How about the innocence that was taken from the child who witnessed it?
In another act of vandalism that had no racial motivation but was symptomatic of the toxic current political climate, a person set fire to a large Gov. Matt Bevin campaign sign in front of Casa Fiesta on Louisville Road after the restaurant closed for the night on Saturday. CrimeStoppers is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for torching the Bevin reelection banner.
Frankfort, we are better than this. While we don’t always see eye to eye on every issue, an attack on any one of us should be seen as an attack on all of us — regardless of race, sex, ethnicity or political affiliations.
We simply won’t brush these incidents under the rug or forget that they took place in our community. But we also won’t let the heartless actions of a select few overshadow all that makes Frankfort and Franklin County a great place to live, work and play.
It is our obligation to present a united front against those who promote and spread hate in our city. We stand together with those who condemn these atrocious acts, which are unacceptable not just in the capital city but anywhere.