The City of Frankfort and Franklin County sent out property tax bills late last month and this year landowners in both the city and county have a variety of ways they can pay their annual tax bills.

County taxpayers may use the payment drop box located outside the front door of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, which is monitored by a 24-hour security camera. Those choosing this option are asked to include a telephone number on the check and a self-addressed stamped envelope if they want a receipt of payment. Cash is not accepted through the drop box.

Taxpayers may also submit payment at the sheriff’s office during regular office hours, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Face masks must be worn in the sheriff’s office.

The FCSO will be closed in observance of the following holidays: Thanksgiving on Nov. 25-26; Christmas on Dec. 24-27; New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31; and New Year’s Day on Jan. 3.

Third-party checks and foreign funds are not accepted and checks must be made for the exact amount of the property tax bill. Checks should be made payable to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Those who prefer paying their annual bills by check via mail may send payment to P.O. Box 5260, Frankfort, Ky. 40602.

Online payment is also offered through the sheriff’s office website, www.fcsoky.org. Those who pay via the internet are required to include the tax bill number and map number on the 2021 tax bill. Online payments can be made via a credit or debit card and a fee will be applied prior to the submission of payment.

In addition to paying city property tax bills by mail at P.O. Box 697, Frankfort, Ky. 40602, landowners may also settle their bills in person at City Hall, which is located at 315 W. Second St., or submit payment in the drop box behind City Hall.

The City of Frankfort is also offering online payment at its website, www.frankfort.ky.gov. A credit card processing fee of 2.95% will be applied to online payments.

Both city and county tax bills must be postmarked by the appropriate date. All tax bills paid before Nov. 30 will receive a 2% discount. Payments made between Dec. 1-31 will be the face value. Those who pay between Jan. 1-31 are subject to a 5% penalty and payments received between Feb. 1-April 15 are subject to a 21% penalty.

Count us among those who appreciate how easy the city and county have made it for landowners to pay annual property tax bills. We commend our local leaders for their forethought — especially during a global health pandemic.

