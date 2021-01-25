With the coronavirus continuing to rage in communities across the country — including Franklin County — it may seem that 2021 is already shaping up to be a continuation of last year. But it doesn’t have to be.
Last week the county recorded its highest weekly COVID-19 case count with 277 newly confirmed cases. Those pushed the monthly case count to 652 — setting the record for the largest number of coronavirus cases the local health department has reported since the pandemic began in March.
And while we all need to do our part to prevent the coronavirus from spreading — such as wearing face masks, practicing social distancing and proper hand hygiene — that doesn’t mean we can’t do something nice to help someone else.
That’s just what Buddy Bennett, Eddie Hortenbury and Allan Oakland, who work for Lee Buildings Products, did at the corner of Second Street and Capital Avenue on Saturday by handing out 100 free brown bag lunches to those in need.
“We felt that in these crazy times we’re living in with COVID, unrest and people having lost jobs and unemployment not coming through, that there was a need,” Bennett told The State Journal. “Even if you don’t need someone to buy you lunch, it’s here.”
The trio plans to continue distributing the lunches as long as there is a need and will be back in the parking lot at VFW Post 4075 on Second Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. It’s their way of giving back during these trying times.
Another way to help the community is by donating to the Franklin County Humane Society’s new animal shelter fund. The organization is in the midst of a $1.6 million fundraising campaign for a new shelter on the city-owned Carpenter farm off the East-West Connector.
Currently, the humane society has raised more than $603,000 for the animal shelter, which would replace the aging facility on Kentucky Avenue. Donations may be made online or by sending a check to FCHS at 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort. Please be sure to specify that the funds be used for the new shelter to make sure the donation goes to the proper account.
There are also plenty of ways to help others without spending money. Give blood. Volunteer at a school, church or charity. Coach a youth sport. Donate nonperishables or unused gift cards to a local organization in need. Pick up litter. Hold the door or offer a compliment to someone else.
This year let’s choose to think of and lift up others in our community. Kindness doesn't cost a thing and its rewards are immeasurable.
