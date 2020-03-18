While the first Saturday in September doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, we are relieved that the Kentucky Derby will maintain its track record of 146 consecutive years without cancellation despite having to be postponed until Labor Day weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, Churchill Downs Inc. announced the race — which is known as “the fastest two minutes in sports” and has been run every year since 1875 — has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5.
“At no point did we ever consider canceling the Kentucky Derby,” Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen told reporters Tuesday. “Its energy and its magic really comes from everybody participating and being there to enjoy it. So, we’re going to make it happen.”
This year’s postponement will mark only the third time in history and first time in the last 75 years that the world's elite 3-year old thoroughbreds will cover the 1¼-mile distance in a month other than May.
Due to World War II, horse racing was banned nationwide in January 1945. However, the Derby was held on June 9 — just a month and two days after Germany surrendered. In 1901, it occurred on April 29.
The Run for the Roses has withstood two world wars and the Great Depression without interruption. In fact, the consistent longevity of the Kentucky Derby makes it the measuring stick for other annually held sporting events. And while the coronavirus has caused major upheaval to the world’s sports calendar, it’s refreshing to know we have something to look forward to amid all the uncertainty.
“This race has happened 145 years in a row, and it’s going to happen a 146th,” Carstanjen added. “We’ll roll with the punches, but we feel very, very good that September’s the right date.”
We raise a mint julep to that. After all, nothing compares to the Derby’s pageantry and, of course, singing “My Old Kentucky Home” with more than 160,000 folks — no matter the date.
