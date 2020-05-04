Those looking to cool off this summer will need to go with the flow or pool their private resources after state Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack doused cold water on the idea that public swimming pools will be able to open on time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week Stack, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommended that public pools remain closed at least through early summer.
“There’s just almost no way you can put together a whole bunch of kids and people at a public pool and not have folks socializing and violating the social distancing rules of greater than 6 feet," he said. “It’s just not pragmatically possible.”
Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites has yet to make a decision regarding the city’s only public pool, Juniper Hill Aquatic Center, and county government has not determined whether it will open the splash pad at Lakeview Park.
However, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced Thursday that Kentucky’s second-largest city will not open its public pools this summer.
“Children and swimming pools just don’t make for good social distancing,” she said, adding that as much as she’d like to open Lexington’s public pools, doing so is “not responsible.”
Beshear is also encouraging other communal pools, such as those in apartment complexes, to remain closed at least through the beginning of summer. Stack said it is still too early for him to predict whether pools will be able to open by the middle of the summer.
This summer will likely look vastly different than in years past. However, we agree that opening public pools amid the coronavirus outbreak is a bad idea. Not only would it be nearly impossible to enforce social distancing practices, but pool-goers would also be taking the unnecessary risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19.
While we understand closing public pools is not a popular decision, it is the right decision. We would much rather be safe than sorry.
