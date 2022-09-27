To help remedy a shortfall in revenue, vehicle wear and tear and overtime, the City of Frankfort has opted to charge more in solid waste collection fees while at the same time cutting back on the number of free cleanup weeks it offers to citizens.
At the Sept. 12 city commission meeting, Public Works Director Katie Beard presented a proposal that would hike the cost of bulk trash collection from $25 to $50; increase the charge for larger amounts of trash pickups to $100; and raise the price tag for 96-gallon trash bins from $50 to $75.
“Looking at our budget and the services we offer, we were thinking about what would be reasonable for our community,” Beard said. “Everybody is trying tocome up withways to improve that situation, and these two fees will go towards that goal.”
We’ve lamented in this space before about limiting the number of free cleanup weeks from six per year to two — which is what Solid Waste Superintendent Byron Roberts suggested at a meeting in May — and the adverse ramifications the change may have on our beautiful community.
Many of our questions — such as what are residents to do with excess trash when cleanup week events aren’t offered; how will the lack of four cleanup weeks affect our neighborhoods and roadways; and will there be an increase in litter in the community — remain unanswered.
According to Beard, city and county residents are allocated four vouchers to take large loads of trash to the local landfill. But what about folks who don’t have transportation?
While he agreed that encouraging residents to take advantage of the landfill vouchers, Mayor Layne Wilkerson was a bit leery about the less frequent cleanup weeks.
“I think going from six to two times seems like a big drop,” he stated. “I would feel better about three or four times.”
We aren’t the only ones against limiting the number of free cleanup weeks. The vast majority (82.5%) of State Journal readers who participated in our unscientific online poll preferred six cleanup weeks compared to approximately 13.9% who were in favor of two and 3.6% who were uncertain.
On Monday, the city commission approved a schedule for three cleanup weeks per year — one after the holidays, one in the spring and another in the fall.
This is a compromise we can live with and we are thankful that city leaders were able to meet in the middle and agree on three cleanup weeks rather than just two weeks as previously discussed. We believe these changes will appease residents and assist in raising much-needed revenue.
