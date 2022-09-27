To help remedy a shortfall in revenue, vehicle wear and tear and overtime, the City of Frankfort has opted to charge more in solid waste collection fees while at the same time cutting back on the number of free cleanup weeks it offers to citizens.

At the Sept. 12 city commission meeting, Public Works Director Katie Beard presented a proposal that would hike the cost of bulk trash collection from $25 to $50; increase the charge for larger amounts of trash pickups to $100; and raise the price tag for 96-gallon trash bins from $50 to $75.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription