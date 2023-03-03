While many Black Kentuckians are waiting to see if the General Assembly will pass the CROWN Act — legislation that would ban discrimination against a person based on their natural hair texture or hairstyles — we are calling on the Frankfort City Commission to set an example for the lawmakers who serve in the Capitol by passing a similar ordinance.
CROWN is an acronym for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair and the measure was first introduced in 2019 in California by expanding the definition of race in the Fair Employment and Housing Act and the state’s Education Code in order to ensure protection from discrimination in the workplace and schools.
In the three-plus years since, 20 states have laws banning hair prejudice. However, only two Kentucky cities — Louisville and Covington — have passed CROWN Acts. We believe it is time for that to change and think that Frankfort has an opportunity and should be one of the cities that help pave the way for a statewide law to take effect.
Senate Bill 63 and House Bill 205 — the CROWN Act legislation currently in the legislature — would “amend KRS 344.010 to provide definitions of ‘protective hairstyle’ and ‘race’ that include traits historically associated with race;” and amend KRS 158.148 to provide that school disciplinary codes shall prohibit discrimination on the basis of race.”
At a rally in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday, Rep. George Brown Jr. (D-Lexington) — sponsor of HB 205 — told those in attendance, including many Kentucky State University students, not to give up the fight.
“Discrimination anywhere is discrimination all over the place. We cannot sit back and say ‘we did what we are supposed to do.’ No. Do not stop, do not relent,” he stated. “If it doesn’t happen this session, there is next session, and the session after that. Let your voice be heard.”
Frankfort has long been a state leader when it comes to compassion and acceptance. In 2013, when the city commission approved the fairness ordinance, which protects people from being discriminated against in the workplace, public and housing based on race, color, religion, national origin, familial status, age, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation, it was just the fifth Kentucky city to do so.
Now we have a chance to become just the third municipality to pass the CROWN Act. Let’s not squander this opportunity to be an example for other Kentucky cities.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.