While many Black Kentuckians are waiting to see if the General Assembly will pass the CROWN Act — legislation that would ban discrimination against a person based on their natural hair texture or hairstyles — we are calling on the Frankfort City Commission to set an example for the lawmakers who serve in the Capitol by passing a similar ordinance.

CROWN is an acronym for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair and the measure was first introduced in 2019 in California by expanding the definition of race in the Fair Employment and Housing Act and the state’s Education Code in order to ensure protection from discrimination in the workplace and schools.

