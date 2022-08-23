Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled earlier this month that the Kentucky State University Foundation (KSUF) — the non-profit fundraising arm of the institution — is a public agency and must turn over several records requested by The State Journal last year within a 10-day time span. But that may not be the end of the story.
On Thursday, the foundation filed a motion seeking that the court’s ruling be made final and appealable — a sign that it intends to appeal the decision.
In its lawsuit brought against the newspaper, the KSU Foundation claimed it was not a public agency and therefore not required to release documents via the state’s open records laws. Among the records The State Journal is seeking are payments made to former KSU President M. Christopher Brown II to fund his travel and birthday parties as well as any payments of more than $1,500 made to any entity or individual.
In May 2021, the newspaper submitted its original open records request to the KSUF and was denied. Four months later, The State Journal filed an appeal to the Office of the Attorney General. The KSUF argued that because it receives no public funding and is not controlled by the university that it is not subject to open records laws. It also noted that it has changed its structure since a 1992 Kentucky Supreme Court ruling determined it is a public agency and has full control over deciding whether to grant K-State’s disbursement requests.
However, the Office of the Attorney General sided with the newspaper stating that the KSUF is still a public agency and therefore required to provide responsive records. In October, the foundation — represented by Frankfort attorney Ed Logan of Logan Burch & Fox — appealed the decision claiming that the attorney general’s office failed to properly interpret state law in deeming the KSU Foundation a public agency, stating that “a board must be ‘established, created, and controlled by a public agency’ to be subject to the [Open Records] Act.”
In his ruling, Shepherd cited that the KSU Foundation falls under two of the 11 subsections of KRS 61.870 because it is “established, created and controlled by the university” and the manner with which “its board is appointed.”
The 10-day window for the KSUF to turn over the requested records is set to close this week and The State Journal has yet to receive the documents it seeks.
For an institution that is already on thin ice — after a multimillion dollar bailout by the General Assembly — we expect more transparency. Though the foundation certainly has the right to appeal the AG and Franklin Circuit Court decisions, now would be a good time to admit defeat and start rebuilding the university’s reputation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.