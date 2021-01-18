Following yet another motor vehicle accident on KY 151 (Graefenburg Road) last week, perhaps now is the time for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to review the posted speed limit on the thoroughfare that many motorists use to bypass U.S. 127.
On Wednesday, 45-year-old Christopher Rogers, of Frankfort, pulled his Ford Explorer out of the Valero gas station on KY 151 near Interstate 64's Exit 48 in front of a Dodge pickup truck that was southbound, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. He was airlifted from the scene and later died at the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington.
In 2016, the transportation cabinet performed a safety study on the stretch of KY 151 from I-64's Exit 48 through Alton to the intersection with U.S. 127 South in Anderson County and concluded that the posted speed limit of 55 mph is appropriate.
However, the main focus of that study was commercial vehicle use of the road following a five-year period in which 19 of 177 motor vehicle accidents on KY 151 involved commercial vehicles. At that time, more than 800 commercial vehicles traveled KY 151 daily as a shortcut from I-64 to U.S. 127 and the highest concentration of commercial vehicle crashes occurred between Alton and the Anderson-Franklin County line.
“After a deliberate review of all safety factors and recommendations, it is incumbent upon the Cabinet to take immediate action limiting the amount of truck traffic on Graefenburg Road,” then-KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas said. “We have also met with local industry leaders and determined this action will have a minimal impact on their businesses.”
The transportation cabinet has since banned commercial vehicles with a trailer length of 53 feet or 8½ feet wide from traveling KY 151 and received authorization from the Federal Highway Administration to delete the road from the National Truck Network. Box trucks, farm and construction vehicles, garbage trucks and local deliveries are exempt from the action.
We believe lowering the speed limit on KY 151 will not only deter commercial vehicles from using the road as a shortcut, but lower the number of motor vehicle accidents and lives lost. We call on local leaders to urge KYTC officials to reexamine the 55 mph speed limit.
