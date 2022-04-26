A week before “riders up” is called at Churchill Downs for the 148th Run for the Roses, Team Kentucky will be putting the now-closed road between the Capitol and Annex to good use Saturday with a Derby Week Kick-off celebration and it will include lots of local flair.
The event, which will take place on the south lawn of the Capitol from noon until 5 p.m., will offer something for the whole family including an arts and crafts fair from artisans across the state; vendors from the Franklin County Farmers Market; local food trucks; area bands; Derby-themed crafting stations; and Commonfest — a bourbon and beer tasting experience.
Starting at 1 p.m., participating farmers and producers from Franklin and surrounding counties will sell locally grown and produced Kentucky Proud products.
“There are few things more synonymous with Kentucky than bourbon, horses and farms,” explained Kellie Sebastian, Franklin County Farmers Market manager. “Stop by the onsite market to check out our meats, breads, plants and crafts as we honor the traditions that forged this commonwealth.”
Four food trucks that Frankfort residents are quite familiar with — Community Que, Dueling Chopstix, The Flying Waffle and Crave Street Kitchen — will also be stationed throughout the Capitol grounds.
Over the course of the event, four regional bands will provide live music — including Native Invaders, Sorry Atari, The Craw Daddies and Small Batch Brass.
Children of all ages will be able to create their own Derby-themed crafts, such as a bouquet of roses constructed from pipe cleaners, Derby hats, decorated hot air balloons and painted horseshoes or jockey silks. There will also be pool noodle horse races.
Local brewer Sig Luscher is partnering with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers (KGB), the Kentucky Distillers’ Association (KDA) and the Louisville Ale Trail to host Commonfest — a beer and bourbon tasting event.
“A bier/bourbon garten featuring KGB and KDA members will be onsite, and breweries will be offering beer sales by the pour. Also, a limited supply of branded glassware will be provided,” Tim Luscher, president of Sig Luscher Brewery and organizer of the Commonfest, said.
After two years of postponements and uncertainty while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are excited to welcome visitors from across the commonwealth to Frankfort for food, music, spirits and fun. Like the Kentucky Derby itself, it is our hope that this event quickly becomes an annual tradition to celebrate the uniqueness that all Kentuckians have in common.
