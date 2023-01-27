Regardless of whether or not discussing menstruation — a normal and natural biological function — makes you comfortable, it is high time we talk about providing free feminine hygiene products for female students in grades 4 through 12 at each public school and exempting such products from sales tax.

Former House Rep. Attica Scott, D-Louisville, had the right idea when she filed legislation four separate times that would prohibit the state from taxing “tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups, sanitary napkins and other similar tangible personal property designed for feminine hygiene in connection with the human menstrual cycle.” The latest, House Bill 27, was pre-filed in June 2021 and introduced in the House, as well as sent to the Committee on Committees in January 2022, where nothing became of it.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription