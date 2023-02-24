It’s been nearly three years since the Historic Properties Advisory Commission opted to remove the statue of the Jefferson Davis, the only Confederate president, from the Capitol Rotunda in 11-1 vote. But remnants of the Confederacy remain in the form of three public holidays still listed in the Kentucky Revised Statutes and one rookie legislator is out to change that.

On Monday, Rep. Chad Aull, D-Lexington, introduced House Bill 211, legislation which would strike public holidays listed in KRS 2.110 that honor the Confederacy — Robert E. Lee Day on Jan. 19 as well as Confederate Memorial Day and Jefferson Davis Day, both of which are marked on June 3.

