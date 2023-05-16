The official groundbreaking for the city’s new transit center and parking garage last week is the spark that local officials hope will ignite growth and development in what is now a large grassy parcel downtown.

The proposed facility, which received $6.75 million in Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funding through two grants — a portion of which is administered through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) as well as funding from the City of Frankfort, will include a 300-space parking garage in a 5,000-square-foot, ground-level building that will also house Frankfort Transit’s administrative offices and a public space.

