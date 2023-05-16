The official groundbreaking for the city’s new transit center and parking garage last week is the spark that local officials hope will ignite growth and development in what is now a large grassy parcel downtown.
The proposed facility, which received $6.75 million in Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funding through two grants — a portion of which is administered through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) as well as funding from the City of Frankfort, will include a 300-space parking garage in a 5,000-square-foot, ground-level building that will also house Frankfort Transit’s administrative offices and a public space.
“This transit center is the first step in the mixed-use redevelopment of the former Capital Plaza site, and a catalyst for the activation of our Downtown Frankfort Master Plan,” Mayor Layne Wilkerson explained. “We are incredibly grateful to Gov. [Andy] Beshear and [KYTC] Secretary [Jim] Gray for their support of this project. We look forward to the extension of Washington Street, new housing, businesses and a more vibrant neighborhood that connects to our historic downtown.”
Messer Construction has been awarded the design-build contract for the project and plans call for electric vehicle charging stations to be installed in the new transit center and parking garage, which will occupy part of the former Capital Plaza complex. Another part of the property, the proposed Parcel B and C development area on Clinton Street, has been identified for new development by Craig Turner of CRM Companies. That project is to include demolition of the former YMCA building, extension of Washington Street, new infrastructure, and retail, dining, office space and housing.
“We are grateful to be part of Frankfort’s growth, and excited about the vision for this area of downtown. We pride ourselves on being collaborative partners and look forward to getting to work,” Turner noted.
In addition to parking and Frankfort Transit administrative offices, the facility will include an exhibit on the history of North Frankfort — in particular, the area formerly known as Craw, which was predominantly African American and was relocated during urban renewal. It will also house public art through commissions, which will be overseen by Josephine Sculpture Park Director Melanie VanHouten.
We, like many Frankfort residents, look forward to seeing the finished product — a new facility that incorporates both the history of the area and public art. We also hope the addition of the transit center will help springboard mixed-use development downtown.
