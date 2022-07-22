Parcel B in the heart of downtown Frankfort has been empty for far too long. However, with $5.5 million in CARES Act funding as well as an additional $1.25 million from the Federal Transit Authority in hand, the plot of land will soon be bustling with the construction of a new transit center and parking garage.

Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray, Rep. Derrick Graham (D-Frankfort), Mayor Layne Wilkerson, former Mayor Bill May, city commissioners and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells were on hand for the official check presentation last week at the site of the 5,000 square-foot transit center, which will also include administrative offices and a public waiting area and a 300-space parking garage, on the property behind the Capital Plaza Hotel.

