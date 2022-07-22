Parcel B in the heart of downtown Frankfort has been empty for far too long. However, with $5.5 million in CARES Act funding as well as an additional $1.25 million from the Federal Transit Authority in hand, the plot of land will soon be bustling with the construction of a new transit center and parking garage.
Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray, Rep. Derrick Graham (D-Frankfort), Mayor Layne Wilkerson, former Mayor Bill May, city commissioners and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells were on hand for the official check presentation last week at the site of the 5,000 square-foot transit center, which will also include administrative offices and a public waiting area and a 300-space parking garage, on the property behind the Capital Plaza Hotel.
With $6.75 million dedicated toward the design and build of the project, the City of Frankfort, which is on the hook for any additional incurred expense, is advertising for a contractor for the transit center/parking garage with construction expected to start later this year or early next year.
Currently, the city is asking for structural plans that would accommodate a load of people on the top deck as well as water and electric service to be provided. But, there has also been talk at city commission meetings about the possibility of incorporating renewable energy and solar as well as adding a green space atop the parking structure. Chuck Knowles, project manager of both the transit center/parking garage and the TIGER grant, told city leaders in June that there will be an opportunity to add amenities as the process continues as design plans have yet to be ironed out.
“I spent four very happy years here in the 1980s, and I know how vital this area was to Frankfort. This is going to be the beginning of almost a rebirth or a renewed sense of energy and growth and optimism in Frankfort,” Beshear said. “It’s going to bereally excitingto see people living down here, shopping down here ... it’s being able to re-imagine a city center, and it’s all happening right here.”
We, like the governor, are encouraged by the news that construction will soon be underway on the 6.4-acre plot of prime real estate, which has stood vacant since 2018 when the Frankfort Convention Center was demolished by former Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration. We believe the transit center/parking garage is a catalyst that will spur additional development downtown and are glad that the process is finally being put into motion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.