Three special-called meetings of the Kentucky State University Presidential Search Committee — a group charged with finding a replacement for former president Dr. M. Christopher Brown, who resigned in 2021 — caught our eye this week. Not because the group met three times (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) in a five-day span and have another meeting slated for Monday morning, but rather because of the lack of transparency during the search process.
Take for example the agenda, which was the same for all three meetings as well as the one scheduled Monday. There were six items — call to order; roll call; approval of the agenda; closed session to discuss individual personnel matters per KRS 61.810(1)(f); next meeting date; and adjournment — and all were led by Presidential Search Committee Chair Stephen Mason.
We’ve said it before but in this case it bears repeating. For a university that needed a multimillion-dollar bailout in the form of House Bill 250 from the General Assembly just last year, we expect more openness — especially with the presidential search process. After all, it was previous administration and a former president that got the institution into a financial mess.
While we acknowledge that it is legally permissible for the KSU presidential search committee to convene behind closed doors as it appears to do at nearly every meeting, we are also quick to point out that it’s not a good look for a school with its checkered fiscal past.
At an April 4 town hall meeting held via Zoom, one K-State alumni wrote in an email message read by Mason, “a simple Google search on the final candidate selected would have revealed a history of financial misconduct and socially unacceptable behavior. If the current board and search committee members are unfamiliar with the Google search process, please reach out to someone.”
Prior to coming to Kentucky State, Brown served as president of Alcorn State University, until he resigned in 2013 amid an investigation into that university’s purchasing practices.
According to it’s own tentative schedule, the search committee hoped to meet with the Board of Regents on Wednesday and the top three but no more than five finalists for the position were to be announced with preliminary interviews to be conducted via Zoom on Monday. However, that did not happen and now with less than a month until May 25 — the speculative date for the announcement of the new university president — quickly approaching, we, like everyone else, would like to know who is being considered to lead Frankfort’s university.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.