Three special-called meetings of the Kentucky State University Presidential Search Committee — a group charged with finding a replacement for former president Dr. M. Christopher Brown, who resigned in 2021 — caught our eye this week. Not because the group met three times (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) in a five-day span and have another meeting slated for Monday morning, but rather because of the lack of transparency during the search process.

Take for example the agenda, which was the same for all three meetings as well as the one scheduled Monday. There were six items — call to order; roll call; approval of the agenda; closed session to discuss individual personnel matters per KRS 61.810(1)(f); next meeting date; and adjournment — and all were led by Presidential Search Committee Chair Stephen Mason.

