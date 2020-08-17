Since May, we have taken the Franklin County Fiscal Court to task six times for a variety of reasons, from its indecisiveness to its lack of vision for building the local economy.
Of our two local government entities, county government seemed the most divided on both big issues — such as the rezoning of the old Blanton-Crutcher Farm on Duncan Road from agricultural to industrial — and small issues — like agreeing on a planning commission nominee.
However, last week three city commission members — Mayor Bill May and Commissioners John Sower and Eric Whisman — shifted the spotlight by voting to fire City Manager Keith Parker “without cause,” leaving us, like many in the community, shaking our heads and asking why.
To say city commission members aren't on the same page would be an enormous understatement. If the past eight days are any indication, they may not even be in the same book.
While the public isn’t privy to what is said in closed-door meetings, Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, who was present in the two-hour executive session and voted against Parker’s ouster, seemed just as confused as the citizenry.
“Even if there was evidence, why don’t I have it as a city commissioner? I should have that information. Right now all I can go on is what I’ve seen: Keith’s excellent service on many levels,” Waldridge said during a rally to support Parker outside City Hall on Friday.
At the Aug. 10 meeting, she, unlike the remainder of the commission, offered an explanation following her “no” vote. Commissioner Scott Tippett, who also voted against Parker’s termination, and May, Sower and Whisman gave no reasons for their votes, though May and Whisman in following days hinted at wrongdoing by Parker.
“… I feel the people should be able to hear what you have to say and I feel like Keith would agree,” Waldridge added.
Turns out, Parker does agree. On Friday, he told the roughly three dozen citizens who braved the rain to support him at the City Hall rally that May, Sower and Whisman “act like they’re protecting me with confidentiality” when they are really “protecting themselves.”
“They did it 'without cause' so they wouldn’t be judged on what they tried to trump up on me,” Parker said. “I’ll say today that they can release any information they want. Confidentiality is not my concern. That’s their concern.”
We believe elected city leaders owe voters an explanation of why they made the decision they did. As part of his severance agreement, Parker has promised not to sue the city for any reason stemming from his dismissal. With citizens' confidence shaken, now is the time for elected leaders to go public with their reasons for disrupting City Hall amid a health pandemic and economic crisis — and within months of an election that will see at least three commission seats change hands.
Perhaps the two incumbents who are vying for seats in November’s general election put it best.
“Transparency is not a gift in our city commission,” Waldridge said.
To which Whisman, with presumably at least one finger pointed back at himself, responded, “Neither is professionalism.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.