There’s much to dislike on both sides of the increasingly shrill debate over so-called Critical Race Theory, and we’re saddened to see Kentucky become a battleground of a national culture war flamed by opportunistic politicians in search of votes from a polarized electorate.
We take state Education Commissioner Jason Glass at his word when he told a legislative committee that the "Kentucky Department of Education is not aware of any districts or teachers specifically teaching Critical Race Theory, and neither CRT nor terms associated with it appear in our state standards.”
His comments were in response to a prefiled bill for the General Assembly's 2022 session that would ban the teaching and promoting of CRT in Kentucky’s public schools. The legislation, similar to bills being adopted in many other states, might have merit if there were any evidence of classroom indoctrination of students. We've seen none.
A public school has one job: to impart knowledge. And on the subject of America’s complex history of racial discrimination, the lessons should be thorough and unvarnished. No parent should fear a teacher’s honest account of history, even the most unpleasant chapters.
Nor should those who believe that America has yet to fully reconcile its history of slavery with lingering vestiges of discrimination expect classroom teachers to tell students how they ought to think or feel as a result of their knowledge of history. That’s indoctrination, not education.
Freedom of thought is every bit as precious as freedom of speech or religion. Group-think, no matter how honorable the intentions of its practitioners, undermines freedom, the bedrock of American greatness, to which we still subscribe without apology, even in an era when it’s becoming unfashionable.
Stephen Covey, the self-help author, wisely said that every human “has four endowments — self awareness, conscience, independent will and creative imagination. These give us the ultimate human freedom … The power to choose, to respond, to change.”
America has an impressive, if imperfect and ongoing, track record of correcting its mistakes. Public schools should teach that history authentically, without interference from lawmakers, then entrust their students — tomorrow’s citizenry — to carry this grand experiment in freedom and democracy forward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.