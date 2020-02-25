Like it or not, after nearly a decade of debating the pros and cons, two-way traffic on West Main Street will finally come to fruition in just a few months after the city commission voted 4-1 Monday evening to approve the conversion of one of downtown’s main thoroughfares.

Originally a two-way street, West Main was one of numerous city routes changed to one-way traffic more than 50 years ago. The idea to change the one-way portion of West Main from Ann Street to Wilkinson Boulevard back  has been volleyed around in recent years. In 2017, city leaders broached the subject but eventually dismissed it due to a projected cost of $210,000 —  $90,000-plus more than the city commission anticipated.

The idea regained traction in 2018 with the release of a Downtown Master Plan that recommended fewer one-way streets as a way to help visitors better navigate the central business district.

Last year, City Manager Keith Parker was tasked with researching a “minimalist plan,” which would cost a fraction of the original estimate and include repainting the road, adding new signage and installing a traffic signal at the Ann Street intersection. On Monday night, city leaders approved a contract to pay Arrow Electric Co. $65,185 for the work, which may eliminate parking spaces.

Commissioner Scott Tippett, the lone dissenter, said he was all for two-way West Main while campaigning and that while he thinks the conversion will be necessary once Parcels B and C are redeveloped, he doesn’t see what the urgency is.

We don’t think the city commission is rushing. We applaud city leaders for taking both their time and a minimalist approach to the conversion, which ended up saving the city nearly $145,000 in the long run.

We believe that sacrificing a few parking spaces is worth it to make West Main two-way, for the reasons cited in the Downtown Master Plan. It will help improve traffic circulation and make it easier for consumers to get to downtown businesses, who need customer access to be as simple as possible.

The good news about the minimalist approach is that the change is easily reversible should it not prove to be as beneficial as experts predict.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription