Amid an outcry over mail delays and warnings of political inference in November’s general election, roughly two dozen local residents rallied in front of the Frankfort branch of the U.S. Postal Service on Saturday to show their support for the government agency.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has faced public scrutiny from both sides of the aisle for cost-cutting initiatives — including the removal of a number of blue sidewalk mailboxes and back-of-shop sorting equipment and limiting employees’ overtime and late delivery trips — he has employed since being named to his post by President Donald Trump in June.

“The mail is stacking up and things that used to be there in three or four days is taking three weeks,” said Sylvia Coffey, a Frankfort resident who with the help of Karen Armstrong-Cummings, co-founder of Together Frankfort, organized Saturday’s rally as part of a nationwide protest to support postal workers.

The president has said he wants to block emergency funding to the postal service, which would help the agency handle the influx of mail-in ballots expected in the weeks leading up to the election due to pandemic-related fears associated with crowded in-person polling places.

Rally-goers worry such a move could have a direct effect on election returns.

“Politics has to stay out of this. Too many political fingers in the pie and it gets messed up,” Coffey added.

Former presidential nominee and U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, agrees that the public’s concern is understandable given Trump’s efforts to stop universal mail-in ballots.

On Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to block postal cutbacks and funnel $25 billion to shore up operations.

DeJoy said Monda that voters should request mail-in ballots at least 15 days before the Nov. 3 election to ensure they have enough time to receive their ballot, complete it and mail it back on time.

Perhaps more important than the election is the lifeline USPS provides for many Americans with the delivery of prescription drugs, Social Security checks and other essential mail, especially during the global health pandemic.

With roots dating back to 1775, when Benjamin Franklin was named the first postmaster general, USPS employed nearly 470,000 career employees and more than 136,000 non-career employees as of 2019. The postal service is legally obligated to serve all Americans, regardless of geography, at uniform price and quality.

“It’s something we do not want to lose,” Coffey said. “It would be a devastation worldwide. The postal service is a huge government service and it runs efficiently if they allow them to run it.”

We couldn't agree more.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription