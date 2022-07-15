Homelessness continues to be an ongoing problem in Frankfort and Franklin County but two local residents are hoping their colorful idea called “Give Me Shelter” will help raise funds for the CARES Coalition, an umbrella nonprofit organization that works to connect and fund agencies that prevent and reduce homelessness.

At Monday’s city commission work session, Teresa Barton unveiled the project that she and Lee Ann Snelling have been working on since March. The plan includes suspending 32 umbrellas from cables and stringing globe lights over a portion of Catfish Alley in downtown Frankfort between The Foundry and The Cooperage.

“If it does well, if funding continues to come in and we have the means to do that we’d like to expand it, if in fact it is approved and embraced by the community,” she noted.

Though the total cost for the project is relatively inexpensive at $6,000, which includes ongoing maintenance fees and replacement umbrellas, the objective is to raise approximately $20,000 in sponsorship opportunities with the remaining $12,000 to $15,000 to be donated to the CARES Coalition.

“Give Me Shelter” has sponsorship opportunities from $1,000 to $5,000 available and Barton and Snelling are working to gain financial assistance from the city, county, local businesses and individuals.

“Our goal is to get that whole project cost covered and to do some donor appreciation as well,” Frankfort Community Engagement Project Manager Blair Hecker, who has been working alongside Barton and Snelling, told city leaders. “That way we can price those umbrellas so any one in the community can make a $25 contribution and have a piece of one of those umbrellas in umbrella alley and then hopefully that money will go directly back to the CARES Coalition.”

The aim is that the project will be completed in time for a dedication event at The Foundry on Nov. 9 — the day before the Candlelight Festival kicks off downtown.

“And November is actually homelessness awareness month so we’re putting together a whole program to kind of bring awareness of our agencies here and what they do and to kind of cut the ribbon on this installation at the same time,” Hecker added.

We believe “Give Me Shelter” is a great idea that will not only add value, help attract residents and visitors to the downtown corridor and spruce up a drab alley with unique character, but also help a great cause. We hope Frankfort embraces this project as it is a win-win for all involved.

