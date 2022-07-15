Homelessness continues to be an ongoing problem in Frankfort and Franklin County but two local residents are hoping their colorful idea called “Give Me Shelter” will help raise funds for the CARES Coalition, an umbrella nonprofit organization that works to connect and fund agencies that prevent and reduce homelessness.
At Monday’s city commission work session, Teresa Barton unveiled the project that she and Lee Ann Snelling have been working on since March. The plan includes suspending 32 umbrellas from cables and stringing globe lights over a portion of Catfish Alley in downtown Frankfort between The Foundry and The Cooperage.
“If it does well, if funding continues to come in and we have the means to do that we’d like to expand it, if in fact it is approved and embraced by the community,” she noted.
Though the total cost for the project is relatively inexpensive at $6,000, which includes ongoing maintenance fees and replacement umbrellas, the objective is to raise approximately $20,000 in sponsorship opportunities with the remaining $12,000 to $15,000 to be donated to the CARES Coalition.
“Give Me Shelter” has sponsorship opportunities from $1,000 to $5,000 available and Barton and Snelling are working to gain financial assistance from the city, county, local businesses and individuals.
“Our goal is to get that whole project cost covered and to do some donor appreciation as well,” Frankfort Community Engagement Project Manager Blair Hecker, who has been working alongside Barton and Snelling, told city leaders. “That way we can price those umbrellas so any one in the community can make a $25 contribution and have a piece of one of those umbrellas in umbrella alley and then hopefully that money will go directly back to the CARES Coalition.”
The aim is that the project will be completed in time for a dedication event at The Foundry on Nov. 9 — the day before the Candlelight Festival kicks off downtown.
“And November is actually homelessness awareness month so we’re putting together a whole program to kind of bring awareness of our agencies here and what they do and to kind of cut the ribbon on this installation at the same time,” Hecker added.
We believe “Give Me Shelter” is a great idea that will not only add value, help attract residents and visitors to the downtown corridor and spruce up a drab alley with unique character, but also help a great cause. We hope Frankfort embraces this project as it is a win-win for all involved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.