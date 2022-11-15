Somewhat lost amid the general election hubbub last week was the unveiling of the first statute in honor of a Kentucky woman in the state Capitol. The nearly 7-foot tall bronze statue of Nettie Depp, an early 20th century education pioneer who served as superintendent of Barren County Schools seven years before women were granted the right to vote, sits outside the entrance to the office of another notable woman, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.

“As a young girl, I would often come to Frankfort with my father to visit the Capitol and, even at a young age, I was struck by the absence of women among those who were chosen to be honored with a statue,” Coleman explained.

