Somewhat lost amid the general election hubbub last week was the unveiling of the first statute in honor of a Kentucky woman in the state Capitol. The nearly 7-foot tall bronze statue of Nettie Depp, an early 20th century education pioneer who served as superintendent of Barren County Schools seven years before women were granted the right to vote, sits outside the entrance to the office of another notable woman, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.
“As a young girl, I would often come to Frankfort with my father to visit the Capitol and, even at a young age, I was struck by the absence of women among those who were chosen to be honored with a statue,” Coleman explained.
Until Thursday’s unveiling, the only other permanently installed marker in the Capitol honoring a woman was a plaque featuring the likeness of the late Thelma Stovall, who became the first female elected lieutenant governor of Kentucky in 1975.
“My young daughter and others like her will not remember a time that the Capitol did not include a permanent monument honoring a Kentucky woman,” Coleman added.
Depp became Barren County’s first female public official in 1914 and later served as principal at Cave City School and later Scottsville High School in Allen County. She died from breast cancer in 1932 at the age of 57.
Amanda Matthews, an award-winning sculptor, public art designer, CEO of Lexington-based Prometheus Foundry LLC and descendant of Depp, came up with the idea to craft the statue in 2014. While researching gender equity issues, Matthews learned of the lack of public statuary honoring the contributions of Kentucky women and set out to remedy the omission.
No state taxpayer funding was used to create the statue. Matthews used financial resources from The Artemis Initiative, a nonprofit she runs with her husband, Brad Connell. The mission of the initiative is to create and install public art to elevate the status of women, children, minorities, nature and animals.
“My hope is that this sculpture not only honors Depp, but serves as a proxy for other unsung Kentucky heroes who dedicate their lives to their communities in service to others,” Matthews said during the unveiling. “Today, together, we change the trajectory of 230 years of Kentucky history.”
We believe this is a step in the right direction and commend Matthews and all involved on this project to make our state Capitol more reflective of the people it is intended to serve.
