With the coronavirus pandemic entering its 18th month, most of us know at least one person who has succumbed to the virus. For many local residents that person is late former Franklin County Fiscal Court 3rd District Magistrate Don Sturgeon, who passed away from COVID-19 in mid-December of 2020.
When a loved one dies from COVID it is a different type of loss, explained Sturgeon’s daughter, Krista, who plans to launch a virtual peer-to-peer support group for Franklin Countians who have lost family or friends to the virus on Thursday, Sept. 16.
“You don’t get to see them. You can’t be with them,” she said of coronavirus patients. “The last time I saw my father, a nurse was nice enough to let me FaceTime. They were getting ready to take him off the ventilator. That wasn’t my father. It was my dad, but it wasn’t him.”
The group — which will be capped at 25 participants on a first come, first served basis — will meet on Zoom from 7-7:50 p.m. each Thursday for 10 weeks. She also hopes to add a second group after the first completes.
The idea is to help one another and the number one group rule is to be kind. Krista Sturgeon, a Frankfort native, has also devised a few other rules for the group — including no discussions on politics, no hating on any religion or spirituality and no gender or sexuality bashing.
Participants as young as 16 years old can join the group, but will need a signed consent by a parent or guardian.
“This is in honor of my father. I think this is what he would want me to do,” Krista Sturgeon told The State Journal. “When I decided to do this a few days ago I felt his presence. I knew this is what he would want me to do because this is what he did, help people.”
We couldn’t agree more. We believe “Sturge,” as he was commonly known around town, would be proud of his daughter’s efforts to help others and encourage those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 to consider participating in the group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.