Sports journalist and broadcasting legend Howard Cosell once said, “Sports is human life in microcosm.” We agree. No matter what life serves up, we all have our share of fouls and sideouts.
There are times we are called on to assist when we’d rather attack. Yet we all learn that we can achieve more by working together as a team.
Perhaps that is why we dig the Ovarian Cancer Awareness volleyball tournament that was hosted by Western Hills High School on Saturday. The event was more than volleyball matches between the nine participating teams.
Melissa Benton, a Frankfort resident diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer who penned a column on this page in Wednesday’s edition, shared her story with everyone in attendance and, along with her health care team from Baptist Health in Lexington, answered questions. She said she is in treatment with women of all ages from 20-80 and encouraged women to get checked out.
The goal of the tournament was to raise $1,000 for the Baptist Health Oncology Department, but through the combined effort of all involved the event brought in more than $5,000 in donations. The funds raised from the tournament will be used to help women who can’t afford to pay for treatment, housing, transportation and other expenses.
“It’s super exciting all we were able to do as a community and volleyball community,” said Kristi Buffenmyer, WHHS volleyball coach. “I really feel good about what we raised and what we were able to accomplish.”
In fact, now that this year’s tourney is in the books, organizers are already thinking about next year’s event and are kicking around ideas with the common goal of bringing awareness and support to a health or mental health issue.
We applaud the efforts of all involved with the project. After all, volleyball is a lot like life. It’s not the teams with the best players that win. It’s the players with the best team that win.