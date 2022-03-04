The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament brackets aren’t the only ones being filled out this month. Frankfort is one of 16 cities vying for the title in the 7th annual Strongest Towns Contest.

“The contest is to celebrate communities that are putting their focuses on practices that build resilience and prosperity,” City Commissioner Leesa Unger explained at Monday’s meeting.

Four rounds of competition kicked off on Monday and ended at 1 p.m. Thursday. In the first round the capital city was pitted against Middlesboro. Frankfort emerged as the winner of the battle between the two bluegrass state contenders will face off against Yellow Springs, Ohio, which was named the winner of the Yellow Springs, Ohio-Salem, Massachusetts matchup, in a tournament-style bracket.

“We’re not necessarily looking for those communities that somehow already have it made; they probably don’t exist,” said Strong Towns Content Manager Jay Stange. “We’re more interested in highlighting towns and cities who are doing the hard work of becoming stronger, putting in place the processes, systems, and commitments that build enduring resilience and long-term prosperity.”

According to the Strong Towns website, voting is weighted so that Strong Towns member votes comprise half of the tally and non-member votes make up the remaining 50%.

Voting for the round of eight will run from March 14-18; followed by the final four from March 28-April 1; and the championship round from April 4-7. The winner will be announced on April 8.

“This is a very big deal. A lot of people follow Strong Towns, including myself. It’s one of the reasons I ran for mayor,” stated Mayor Layne Wilkerson at the city commission’s meeting earlier this week.

The 2022 Strongest Town winner will be visited by nationally recognized author, engineer, and advocate for strong communities Chuck Marohn. The winning city will also be featured prominently on the Strong Towns website with a series of articles outlining their efforts to provide citizens with a good life in a prosperous place.

We commend Wilkerson, City Manager Laura Hagg, Grants Manager Rebecca Hall and Project Specialist of Community Engagement Blair Hecker for submitting a strong application for the contest.

“Just being in the Sweet 16 is going to get us attention we weren’t expecting, so the further we can get the better,” Wilkerson added.

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

Be sure to vote for Frankfort when the next round voting opens on March 14.

