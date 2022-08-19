With a slew of parks and trails as well as the proximity and accessibility of Elkhorn Creek and the Kentucky River, Frankfort is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Which explains why the city has been chosen as one of 25 nominees in the running for Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s 12th annual Top Adventure Towns Contest.

For the honor, the magazine has selected 100 cities, which are divided into four categories by population — large (75,001+), medium (16,001-75,000), small (3,001-16,000) and tiny (less than 3,000).

