With a slew of parks and trails as well as the proximity and accessibility of Elkhorn Creek and the Kentucky River, Frankfort is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Which explains why the city has been chosen as one of 25 nominees in the running for Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s 12th annual Top Adventure Towns Contest.
For the honor, the magazine has selected 100 cities, which are divided into four categories by population — large (75,001+), medium (16,001-75,000), small (3,001-16,000) and tiny (less than 3,000).
Eight Kentucky cities are vying for bragging rights. Frankfort, along with Georgetown and Richmond, are participating as medium cities. Lexington and Louisville are competing in the large cities category while Corbin and Prestonsburg represent small cities and Park City competes as a tiny city.
According to the magazine, the contenders for the honor are considered mountain biking meccas, whitewater oases, climbing paradises, hiking havens, booming craft beer epicenters, live music hot spots, camping communities, paddling destinations and jewels for runners and walkers.
“The Blue Ridge is full of towns that offer an abundance of recreation opportunities and accompanying culture that supports the outdoors,” explained Jedd Ferris, editor-in-chief of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine. “We’re excited for our readers to once again help us spotlight the region’s best adventure destinations.”
Readers can cast ballots, which can be done online at www.blueridgeourdoors.com/toptowns, over the next four weeks. First round voting started Tuesday and ends Monday. The cities with the most votes will advance to the second round, which begins Tuesday and runs through Aug. 29. The top vote-getters will move on to the final round, which starts Aug. 30 and concludes on Sept. 6.
Last year the contest amassed more than 24,000 votes and the winners included Asheville, North Carolina, in the large cities category; Boone, North Carolina, in the medium cities listing; Abingdon, Virginia, in the small cities category; and Damascus, Virginia, in the tiny cities category.
We believe that our city is just as good or better than last year’s winners and want to share all our city has to offer with the world. So be sure to head over to the website and vote for Frankfort in the Top Adventure Towns Contest.
The magazine will feature the 2022 winning towns from each of the four categories online and in its November issue.
