It’s a question that gets tossed around quite a bit by armchair quarterbacks — who is the greatest local high school football player?

The State Journal and Buffalo Wild Wings are partnering for a reader contest to decide the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T) Frankfort and Franklin County high school football player and we need your help. From now through Sunday, readers can nominate up to 16 local high school players — past or present — as the best to ever grace the gridiron.

Once the nominations are in, 16 players will be selected from readers, current and former coaches and veteran State Journal sports reporter Linda Younkin. Those who make the ballot will be seeded from 1-16.

Readers will have a two-day window to vote for each matchup in the tournament-style bracket. The first round of voting starts at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, and is as follows:

• 16 vs 1 — Sept. 20 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sept. 22

• 15 vs 2 — Sept. 22 8:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sept. 24

• 14 vs 3 — Sept. 24 8:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sept. 26

• 13 vs 4 — Sept. 26 8:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sept. 28

• 12 vs 5 — Sept. 30 8:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. Oct. 1

• 11 vs 6 — Oct. 1 8:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. Oct. 3

• 10 vs 7 — Oct. 3 8:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. Oct. 5

• 9 vs 8 — Oct. 5 8:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. Oct. 7

Those who are voted through will meet in one of four quarterfinal matchups between Oct. 7-15. The following week — from Oct. 15-19 the four semifinalists will compete and the G.O.A.T. will be crowned after championship voting Oct. 19-21.

Readers are allowed one vote per day with a random entry to be chosen at random to win a wing party valued at $200 for themselves and 10 friends.

And this is just the beginning. Over the next nine months, readers will also nominate and vote on the G.O.A.T. in three other major sports — girls basketball, boys basketball and baseball.

To nominate your favorite local high school football G.O.A.T. candidates, visit https://www.state-journal.com/goatpromotion/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription