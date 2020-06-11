June in the capital city means it’s time to vote for Frankfort’s Faves, a readers choice awards contest sponsored by The State Journal.
Though it doesn’t usually coincide with election season, Frankfort’s Faves offers readers the opportunity to weigh in on the best service providers, retail businesses, people, food and entertainment in the area. And never has it been more important to put a spotlight on local businesses, which are working hard to emerge from our country's worst economic crisis in nearly a century.
There are 200 categories spread over three separate ballots: At Your Service, which is included in today’s edition; Frankfort’s Finest, which will be published on Tuesday; and Hometown Hot Spots, which is featured in the June 19-21 State Journal. Each ballot will appear in the newspaper twice this month.
Entering is easy. Fill out the ballot with your choices and include your name, phone number and email address. Ballots are accepted in our front office at 1216 Wilkinson Blvd. or through the mail addressed to P.O. Box 368, Frankfort, KY 40602.
Voters can also cast ballots online at www.state-journal.com/frankfortfaves. One lucky contest voter will receive a $250 cash award. Balloting ends on July 15, and the winners will be announced in August.
Frankfort is fortunate to have a variety of businesses, individuals, schools, restaurants and attractions, and whether you are a newcomer to the area or a lifelong resident, this readers choice awards ballot is not short on categories for you to weigh in with your personal favorites.
Vote for your favorite chef, teacher, personal trainer and go-to hairstylist. Select the best local character and most famous resident. Where is your favorite place to get wings, pizza and dessert? Which chiropractor, dental clinic and office supply store would you recommend?
During a year in which a global pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives, voting for Frankfort’s Faves is one way to show your appreciation for those who serve our community. Cast a ballot and stay tuned later this summer to see if your favorites won bragging rights as the people’s choice.
