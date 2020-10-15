Frankfort’s yards and intersections are crammed with campaign signs vying for voters’ eyes, ballots are being signed and sent in the mail and this week social-distanced folks started lining up for early in-person voting in the Franklin County Election Headquarters at the former Frankfort Plant Board building on West Second Street. With just 18 days until the November general election, campaign season in is well underway in the capital city.
City residents have a lot riding on the election. With Mayor Bill May and incumbent commissioners Scott Tippett and John Sower off the ballot, Frankfort residents will be electing a new mayor and at least two new city commissioners.
In the mayoral race, will voters side with the newcomer Layne Wilkerson or will veteran commissioner Tommy Haynes prevail?
The seats of two incumbents — Katrisha Waldridge and Eric Whisman — are being challenged on the city commission ballot by Harry Carver, Kelly May, Anna Marie Rosen, Diane Strong, Kyle Thompson and Leesa Unger.
With significant decisions regarding the Parcels B and C downtown redevelopment project and the coronavirus pandemic looming in the balance, right off the bat the new city commission will face issues of historical proportion that will influence the future of Frankfort for many years to come — which makes voting in the upcoming election all the more important.
As has been our policy, The State Journal continues to refrain from endorsing specific candidates. However, we do encourage registered Franklin County voters to perform their civic duty by casting a ballot in this critical election — whether through the mail-in absentee, in-person on Nov. 3 or via early voting.
For those who have not yet returned their mail-in ballots, they must be postmarked by election day and received at the county clerks office by Nov. 6. For those concerned about postal delays, Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock has made two convenient drop boxes available in the city — one at his office, 315 W. Main St., and a second at election headquarters, 317 W. Second St.
Early in-person voting began Tuesday at election headquarters and is open Monday through Friday until Nov. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays through Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to noon.
On election day, a school in each of the six magistrate districts (1-Collins Lane; 2-Hearn Elementary; 3-Franklin County High; 4-Peaks Mill Elementary; 5-Western Hills High; and 6-Westridge Elementary) will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
With so many voting options available, there is no excuse not to participate in this crucial upcoming election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.