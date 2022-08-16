It’s one of the most coveted honors for local businesses, organizations and individuals and it draws to a close this week. Voting for the sixth annual Frankfort’s Faves People’s Choice Awards ends at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
The contest, which started in 2017, allows readers to decide Franklin County’s top retail businesses, people, food and drink, service providers and entertainment in more than 100 listings.
For the second year, starting in late May, readers began selecting those who have distinguished themselves as the best our community has to offer in five main categories — “Food and Drink,” “Out and About,” “Services,” “Shopping” and “People.” The top nominees advanced to the voting round, which began on Aug. 1.
For most of the summer, readers have been voting for their favorites and soon the top three winners in each race will be revealed. But this is the last week that readers will be able to cast ballots.
The capital city is fortunate to have a variety of businesses, individuals, schools, restaurants and attractions and whether you are a newcomer to the area or a seasoned native, this people’s choice awards ballot is not short on categories.
Vote for your favorite pet grooming service, tattoo shop, insurance company, eye care clinic, yoga studio and go-to interior design firm. Select the area’s best-kept secret, local wedding venue, non-profit organization, civic club and walking trail. Where is your favorite happy hour watering hole, the best venue to hear live music or grab dessert? Who has the best cheeseburger, Asian cuisine, Kentucky Hot Brown, coffee and lunch special?
Which accountant, family physician, veterinary clinic, law firm and orthodontist would you recommend? Which schools will get to tout the favorite teacher, coach, cafeteria worker and principal awards?
Frankfort’s Faves is a celebration of all our community has to offer and a tradition to honor the people, organizations and businesses that make the capital city unique and special.
The friendly competition offers excitement as local folks attempt to retain or unseat past Frankfort’s Faves winners. Be a part of this fun community contest.
Visit www.State-Journal.com/FrankfortFaves/ to vote for and stay tuned to find out if your selections will earn bragging rights as Frankfort’s Faves. In the coming weeks, The State Journal will release the results in a special section of the newspaper.
