If fall fun in Frankfort is your thing, start resting up now.
The weekend of Oct. 19-20 will be a dandy. In fact, it’s as event-filled a two days as anyone can remember for the capital city, and we’ve asked several old-timers. “Wowza!” was the summation of the Frankfort-Franklin County Tourist Commission in an email blast about the weekend’s festivities.
The fourth annual Bourbonanza returns to the Kentucky History Center Saturday evening, Oct. 19, from 7 to 10. Downtown Frankfort Inc.’s only fundraiser — appropriately, a tribute to the community’s signature spirit — has gotten better each year, and organizers say some tweaking this year will make it the most intimate yet. The festivities will be in one room instead of segmented. The $75 ticket includes tastings at six beverage booths of your choice. The live auction of premium and rare bourbons is fun to watch, even for those who choose not to join in the bidding.
Fun-seekers can warm up for the evening spirits soiree by soaking up some pleasant fall weather at the Kentucky River Jam, from 1-6 p.m. at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Music, food, art and other family-friendly activities are on tap.
The next day, Broadway great George C. Wolfe is coming home to Frankfort at the invitation of the Capital City Museum.
At 3:30 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, Wolfe will reflect on his adolescent life and education in Frankfort, his path to success in the world of theater, outlook for the present and projections for the future in theater arts. For a sneak preview, read State Journal contributing writer Chris Easterly’s profile of Wolfe in this weekend’s newspaper.
At 5:30 p.m., immediately following the celebrity interview, a social hour will precede an honorary banquet at 6:30 p.m. in the atrium of the History Center, 100 W. Broadway. Wolfe will be honored by state and local dignitaries and friends and participants in the theater for his national achievements as a native son of Frankfort and Kentucky.
Tickets are available through the Grand Theatre’s website, www.grandtheatrefrankfort.org.