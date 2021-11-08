In 2019 Juniper Hill Golf Course lost approximately $350,000. Now the City of Frankfort is asking local golfers to take a swing at different ways that the municipally-owned course could save money.

According to Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens, the objective is to gain $50,000 in revenue in the next year or two. Pickens pointed out, however, that number is not etched in stone.

“We’re looking at different ways,” Pickens told golfers during a public meeting last month at the golf course. “Fees is one of them but we’re also looking to see if there’s a different operation, maintenance operation, day-to-day stuff, we can look at closing the gap that way as well. We’re looking at other options and not just an increase in fees.”

Some of the ideas tossed around include charging higher fees for golfers who are non-Franklin County residents and going to an online tee time system. Pickens said the course has had to turn people away due to no available tee times, only to have some golfers not show up for their scheduled times.

Rising costs for seed and other supplies — an issue also facing the food, construction and many other industries — also account for a portion of expenses. Pickens said one option that could help reduce costs would be buying off state contracts, but some items are already purchased off master agreements.

This year Juniper Hill Golf Course hosted between 22,000-23,000 rounds, golf pro Kick Schooley told The State Journal. The city is hoping the majority of those golfers will voice their opinions in a survey. Let the city know how it can cut costs and reach its goal of $50,000 in revenue.

Surveys are available at www.frankfortparksandrec.com, on the main page and will be live until at least Nov. 22 or when the city commission votes on plans for the golf course. Those interested can email info@frankfortparksandrec.com and a link can be emailed to them, or hard copies are available at the Juniper Hill Golf Course or the Parks Office, also located at Juniper Hill Park.

