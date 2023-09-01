Thursday was Overdose Awareness Day, a worldwide event held each year on Aug. 31 meant to raise awareness of the problem, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and acknowledge the grief felt by loved ones as they remember those who died or were permanently injured as a result of a drug overdose.
Last year 2,135 lives were cut short by overdose deaths in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy’s 2022 Overdose Fatality Report. One major culprit is fentanyl, which accounted for 1,548 fatalities — approximately 72.5% of the total number of deaths. Across the country, 109,680 lives were lost to overdoses.
Franklin County is not immune to this nationwide issue. In 2022, 32 overdose deaths were recorded locally. And while that is two fewer than the previous year, it is important to remember that these aren’t just numbers, they are people that can’t be replaced — mothers, fathers, sons and daughters.
We all know someone whose life has been affected by substance use or someone who is actively struggling with drug addiction. What we don’t always know is how to help them.
In an effort to be proactive about the problem, The State Journal has decided to include a list of available resources on all articles that deal with drug addiction. The editor’s note will read:
If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, call the KY HELP Call Center at 833-8KY-HELP (833-859-4357) to speak one-on-one with a specialist who can connect Kentuckians to treatment. Visit findhelpnowky.org to find information about available space in treatment programs and providers based on location, facility type and category of treatment needed.
Visit the Kentucky State Police website to find one of 16 posts where those suffering from addiction can be paired with a local officer who will assist with locating an appropriate treatment program. The Angel Initiative is completely voluntary, and individuals will not be arrested or charged with any violations if they agree to participate in treatment.
Though our gesture may seem small, we believe it is worthwhile even if it helps just one person find the assistance they need.
