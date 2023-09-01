Thursday was Overdose Awareness Day, a worldwide event held each year on Aug. 31 meant to raise awareness of the problem, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and acknowledge the grief felt by loved ones as they remember those who died or were permanently injured as a result of a drug overdose.

Last year 2,135 lives were cut short by overdose deaths in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy’s 2022 Overdose Fatality Report. One major culprit is fentanyl, which accounted for 1,548 fatalities — approximately 72.5% of the total number of deaths. Across the country, 109,680 lives were lost to overdoses.

