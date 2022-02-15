Last week’s jury trial into alleged sexual abuse by a former Bondurant Middle School teacher is a perfect example of why those who are charged with crimes in the American judicial system should always be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Todd Joseph Smith, who previously taught seventh grade science and math at the local middle school, was indicted on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D felony, by two former students in 2019.
The students, who were 12 years old at the time and are now sophomores in high school, claimed that Smith grabbed their buttocks on two separate occasions during the 2018-19 school year — his first and only year teaching middle schoolers.
On Wednesday — after three days of testimony in Franklin Circuit Court — a 12-person jury composed of six men and six women found Smith not guilty of the crimes.
When asked about the verdict after the trial, Smith, who was let go by Franklin County Schools following the allegations, told The State Journal that he felt justice was served in his case.
“They presumed me guilty," Smith, who had been working at Pizza Hut to make ends meet, said. “No one should be victimized the way I was accused.”
The same liberty of innocent until proven guilty should also be extended to Kyle Thompson, the Frankfort city commissioner accused of alleged misconduct for reportedly sending a derogatory text message about a female candidate for Frankfort police chief during her interview with city leaders in December.
At its Jan. 10 work session, the city commission unanimously voted to proceed with a public hearing for Thompson after approving the following written charges against him:
• Sending a text message during a private interview with a candidate pertaining to that candidate to a private citizen who is not a member of the Board of Commissioners may constitute misconduct.
• The content of the text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate may constitute misconduct.
Thompson’s public hearing, which was originally scheduled for last Thursday, has been moved to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. A venue for the hearing has yet to be determined.
It’s easy to assume that someone has committed a crime simply because they have been charged or accused of it. But that’s not the way our judicial system works. In the U.S., the burden of proof falls on the shoulders of the prosecution, which is required to demonstrate beyond a reasonable doubt that a claim is valid or invalid based on the facts and evidence presented. Therefore, we should not be so quick to judge.
